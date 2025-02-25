Celcuity Inc. CEO Brian Sullivan to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences in Boston and Miami

Celcuity's CEO will present at two upcoming investor conferences discussing their oncology therapies and ongoing clinical trials.

Quiver AI Summary

Celcuity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Minneapolis focused on targeted therapies for oncology, announced that CEO and Co-founder Brian Sullivan will present at upcoming investor conferences. He is scheduled for a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 4, 2025, and again at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on March 12, 2025. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, gedatolisib, is being evaluated in several clinical trials, including a Phase 3 trial for advanced breast cancer and a Phase 1b/2 trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Additionally, a Phase 3 trial for a new combination therapy is expected to begin enrollment in Q2 2025. More information is available on their website and through their ongoing clinical trials listed on ClinicalTrials.gov.

Potential Positives

CEO Brian Sullivan's participation in major investor conferences signals confidence in the company's future and enhances its visibility in the financial community.

The ongoing Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial demonstrates the potential progress of Celcuity's lead candidate, gedatolisib, in treating advanced breast cancer, which could attract investor interest.

The imminent start of the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-2 trial indicates expanding research initiatives and potential for future treatment options in oncology, which is critical for the company's growth.

The differentiated mechanism of action of gedatolisib may position Celcuity favorably among competitors in the oncology market, highlighting its innovation in targeted therapies.

Potential Negatives

The press release primarily focuses on upcoming investor meetings and does not provide information on any recent developments, successes, or challenges related to the company's drug candidates, which may indicate a lack of significant progress.

The announcement of the VIKTORIA-2 clinical trial expected to start enrolling in the second quarter of 2025 suggests a long timeline before potential results could be available, which may raise concerns among investors about the pace of the company's development efforts.

While highlighting the company's focus on targeted therapies, the release does not address any competitive challenges or market conditions that could impact the success of gedatolisib, creating uncertainty regarding its commercial potential.

FAQ

What conferences will Celcuity be attending in March 2025?

Celcuity will attend the TD Cowen Health Care Conference and the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in March 2025.

Who is presenting at the investor conferences?

Brian Sullivan, CEO and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and hold one-on-one investor meetings.

Where can I watch the live webcasts for Celcuity's presentations?

Live webcasts are available for both conferences at the provided weblinks in the press release.

What is the focus of Celcuity's research and development?

Celcuity focuses on developing targeted therapies for oncology, particularly for solid tumor indications.

What is the lead therapeutic candidate of Celcuity?

Celcuity's lead candidate is gedatolisib, a potent pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor for various cancers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CELC Insider Trading Activity

$CELC insiders have traded $CELC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD E BULLER sold 350 shares for an estimated $5,687

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CELC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $CELC stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:







A fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. A live webcast will be available using this weblink:



https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/celc/1986573



; and



A fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/celc/1986573 ; and



A fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in Miami at 9:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. A live webcast will be available using this weblink:



https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/celc/2182307











About Celcuity







Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at





ClinicalTrials.gov





. A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is on-going. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is expected to begin enrolling patients in the second quarter of 2025. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at





www.celcuity.com





. Follow us on





LinkedIn





and





Twitter





.









View source version of release on GlobeNewswire.com











Contacts:







Celcuity Inc.





Brian Sullivan,



bsullivan@celcuity.com







Vicky Hahne,



vhahne@celcuity.com







(763) 392-0123





ICR Healthcare





Patti Bank,



patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com







(415) 513-1284



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.