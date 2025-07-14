Celcuity Inc. Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Extending Exclusivity for Gedatolisib in ER+/HER2- Breast Cancer Until 2042

Celcuity announced a new U.S. patent for gedatolisib, extending its exclusivity into 2042 for breast cancer treatment.

Celcuity Inc. announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,350,276, which covers the clinical dosing regimen for its lead drug candidate, gedatolisib, in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients, extending its patent exclusivity in the U.S. until 2042. CEO Brian Sullivan emphasized the importance of this patent in strengthening Celcuity's intellectual property portfolio and optimizing gedatolisib's development. The company's patent portfolio now includes 13 patents in the U.S. and 290 internationally. Celcuity is also conducting clinical trials, including the VIKTORIA-1 trial, with topline data expected in the third and fourth quarters of 2025 for different patient cohorts. Celcuity focuses on developing targeted therapies for oncology, specifically targeting solid tumors.

Potential Positives

The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,350,276 for the clinical dosing regimen of gedatolisib enhances Celcuity's intellectual property portfolio and competitive position in the oncology market.

The patent extension provides Celcuity with exclusivity for gedatolisib in the U.S. until 2042, allowing for a significantly longer period to develop and commercialize the drug.

Celcuity has a robust patent portfolio with 13 granted patents related to gedatolisib in the U.S. and 290 patents internationally, strengthening its market position and potential for revenue generation.

Upcoming topline data announcements from the VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial in the near future may provide positive insights into the drug's efficacy and drive investor interest.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes potential risks related to the validity and enforceability of the patents for gedatolisib, suggesting that there could be challenges from generics or litigation which may hinder the company's market position.

The timeline for the topline data from the VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial is still several months away, which may raise concerns about the pace of development and possible delays affecting investor confidence.

The reliance on forward-looking statements and the caution against placing undue reliance on them may indicate inherent uncertainty and volatility in the company's future performance and strategy.

FAQ

What is U.S. Patent No. 12,350,276 about?

It covers the clinical dosing regimen for Celcuity's lead drug candidate, gedatolisib, in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients.

How long does Celcuity's patent exclusivity last?

The patent exclusivity for gedatolisib has been extended in the U.S. until 2042.

What are the ongoing clinical trials for gedatolisib?

Celcuity is conducting several trials, including VIKTORIA-1 and CELC-G-201, for different cancer indications.

When will Celcuity announce topline data from clinical trials?

Topline data for the PIK3CA wild-type cohort is expected in Q3 2025 and for the mutant cohort in Q4 2025.

Where can I find more information about Celcuity's trials?

Detailed information about Celcuity's active clinical trials can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,350,276 covering the clinical dosing regimen for its lead drug candidate, gedatolisib, in ER+/HER2- breast cancer patients. The patent extends Celcuity’s patent exclusivity in the U.S. into 2042.





“This dosing regimen patent reflects our commitment to enhancing our intellectual property portfolio,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO and Co-Founder of Celcuity. “With patent exclusivity for gedatolisib now extended into 2042, we expect to have a long runway to optimize development of gedatolisib.”





The United States Patent and Trademark Office previously issued five U.S. patents directed to gedatolisib’s composition of matter, four U.S. patents directed to various formulations comprising gedatolisib, and three U.S. patents directed to methods of using gedatolisib. The worldwide gedatolisib-related patent portfolio now comprises 13 granted gedatolisib-related patents in the U.S. and 290 patents granted in foreign jurisdictions.





Celcuity expects to announce topline data for the



PIK3CA



wild-type cohort of the VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial in the third quarter of 2025 and to report topline data for the



PIK3CA



mutant cohort in the fourth quarter of 2025.







About Celcuity







Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTORC1/2 inhibitor that comprehensively blockades the PI3K/AKT/mTOR (“PAM”) pathway. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3Kα, AKT, or mTORC1 alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is ongoing. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently recruiting patients. More detailed information about Celcuity’s active clinical trials can be found at





ClinicalTrials.gov





. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at





www.celcuity.com





. Follow us on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to patent scope and length of protection and the anticipated timing of topline data from the VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial. Words such as, but not limited to, “look forward to,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” "confidence," "encouraged," “potential,” “plan,” “targets,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should” and “could,” and similar expressions or words identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including that generics or others could challenge the validity of the gedatolisib patents, Celcuity may not be able to enforce the patents, there could be patent-related litigation or the progress of the VIKTORIA-1 clinical trial may be delayed. In addition, all forward-looking statements are subject to other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.







View source version of release on GlobeNewswire.com









Contacts:







Celcuity Inc.





Brian Sullivan,



bsullivan@celcuity.com







Vicky Hahne,



vhahne@celcuity.com







(763) 392-0123





ICR Healthcare





Patti Bank, patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com





(415) 513-1284



