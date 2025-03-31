CELCUITY Earnings Results: $CELC Reports Quarterly Earnings

CELCUITY ($CELC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.85 per share, missing estimates of -$0.72 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

CELCUITY Insider Trading Activity

CELCUITY insiders have traded $CELC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CELC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD E BULLER sold 350 shares for an estimated $5,687

CELCUITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of CELCUITY stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

