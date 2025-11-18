BioTech
CELC

Celcuity Completes NDA Submission To FDA For Gedatolisib In Breast Cancer

November 18, 2025 — 05:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Celcuity Inc. (CELC) announced the completion of its New Drug Application submission to the FDA for gedatolisib in patients with HR+/HER2-/PIK3CA wild-type breast cancer.

The New Drug Application (NDA) was submitted under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) program, designed to facilitate shorter regulatory review periods.

Gedatolisib has previously received both Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations.

In a phase 3 trial, dubbed VIKTORIA-1, Gedatolisib was evaluated in combination regimens in patients with advanced breast cancer. The study includes both PIK3CA wild-type and mutant cohorts.

Results from the PIK3CA wild-type cohort demonstrated significant efficacy, as shown below:

-- The gedatolisib triplet (gedatolisib + fulvestrant + palbociclib) reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 76% compared to fulvestrant alone, with median progression-free survival (PFS) of 9.3 months vs 2 months.

-- The gedatolisib doublet (gedatolisib + fulvestrant) reduced the risk of progression or death by 67%, with median PFS of 7.4 months vs 2 months.

Gedatolisib is a multi-targeted PI3K/AKT/mTOR ("PAM") inhibitor, designed to comprehensively block the PAM pathway by targeting all four Class I PI3K isoforms, mTORC1, and mTORC2.

Unlike single-target inhibitors, gedatolisib minimises adaptive cross-activation, enabling full suppression of the pathway. Preclinical and early clinical data have shown comparable potency in both PIK3CA-mutant and wild-type breast tumor cells.

Celcuity's CEO Brian Sullivan called the NDA submission "an important milestone", noting that the efficacy and safety profile of gedatolisib regimens are "potentially practice-changing" for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer.

Celcuity has completed enrollment for PIK3CA mutant cohort of the Phase 3 VIKTORIA-1 trial and expects topline data to be available in late Q1 2026 or Q2 2026.

VIKTORIA-2, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line therapy, is enrolling patients.

CELC-G-201, a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), is ongoing.

CELC has traded in the range of $7.57 to $96.07 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $92.23, down 0.49%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CELC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.