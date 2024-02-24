Celcuity (CELC) Price Target Increased by 12.99% to 27.95

The average one-year price target for Celcuity (NasdaqCM:CELC) has been revised to 27.95 / share. This is an increase of 12.99% from the prior estimate of 24.74 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.19% from the latest reported closing price of 15.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.11%, an increase of 19.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.32% to 17,950K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,179K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares, representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 103.18% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 1,886K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares, representing a decrease of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 1,755K shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 23.42% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,481K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,400K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Celcuity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.