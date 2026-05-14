Celcuity (CELC) Price Target Increased by 20.06% to 159.86

The average one-year price target for Celcuity (NasdaqCM:CELC) has been revised to $159.86 / share. This is an increase of 20.06% from the prior estimate of $133.16 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $198.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.43% from the latest reported closing price of $124.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 14.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.42%, an increase of 44.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.21% to 50,032K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,916K shares representing 16.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,536K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing an increase of 39.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 209.33% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,160K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares , representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 33.22% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 3,111K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,808K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 34.81%.

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