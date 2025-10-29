Celcuity (CELC) Price Target Increased by 10.74% to 84.15

The average one-year price target for Celcuity (NasdaqCM:CELC) has been revised to $84.15 / share. This is an increase of 10.74% from the prior estimate of $75.99 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $115.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.04% from the latest reported closing price of $74.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.16%, an increase of 40.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 35,690K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 5,450K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,258K shares , representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 48.19% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 3,466K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 3,012K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,574K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 42.10% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 2,294K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares , representing an increase of 45.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 136.89% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,633K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,362K shares , representing a decrease of 44.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 4.19% over the last quarter.

