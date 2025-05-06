Celanese's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q1

Celanese Corporation CE reported first-quarter 2025 earnings from continuing operations of 15 cents, down from $1.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted earnings in the first quarter were 57 cents, down 72.6% from $2.08 reported a year ago. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.



Revenues of $2,389 million decreased roughly 8.5% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,264.6 million. The decrease in net sales was caused by lower volumes and prices.



CE’s Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Engineered Materials unit were $1,287 million in the reported quarter, down around 6.6% year over year. The figure beat our estimate of $1,180.9 million. The segment recorded an operating profit of $96 million and an adjusted EBIT of $126 million in the first quarter.



The Acetyl Chain segment posted net sales of $1,116 million, down roughly 11.5% year over year. The figure surpassed our estimate of $1,105.9 million. The segment generated an operating profit of $162 million and an adjusted EBIT of $168 million in the first quarter.

CE’s Financials

Celanese ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $951 million, down roughly 1.1% sequentially. Long-term debt was up around 11.7% sequentially to $12,378 million.

CE’s Outlook

Celanese expects adjusted earnings in the band of $1.30 to $1.50 per share for the second quarter of 2025.



Given the macro-driven earnings uncertainties, the company's focus is on cash generation, and it expects to deliver $700 million to $800 million in free cash flow in 2025, assuming no significant decline in demand.

CE’s Price Performance

Celanese’s shares have lost 71.8% in the past year compared with a 0.8% decline of the industry.



CE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



