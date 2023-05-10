Celanese's (CE) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Celanese Corporation CE reported first-quarter 2023 earnings from continuing operations of 86 cents per share, plunging from $4.61 in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted earnings in the first quarter were $2.01 per share, down 63.7% from $5.54 reported a year ago. The bottom line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66.



Revenues of $2,853 million increased roughly 12.4% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,720.1 million.



The company witnessed increased volumes sequentially in the quarter due to an additional month of sales from the Mobility & Materials (M&M) acquisition as well as demand recovery in Europe and Asia in the reported quarter.

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Engineered Materials unit were $1,630 million in the reported quarter, up around 79.1% year over year. The segment reported an operating profit of $112 million, adjusted EBIT of $215 million and operating EBITDA of $327 million in the first quarter.



The Acetyl Chain segment posted net sales of $1,250 million, down roughly 24.3% year over year. The segment generated an operating profit of $278 million, adjusted EBIT of $316 million and operational EBITDA of $370 million in the first quarter.

Financials

Celanese ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,167 million, down roughly 22.6% sequentially. Long-term debt was up around 0.2% to $13,396 million.



Cash used in operating activities was $96 million and free cash flow was a negative $261 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditures amounted to $164 million in the quarter.



The company also returned $76 million to shareholders through dividend payouts during the quarter.

Outlook

Celanese sees adjusted earnings of around $2.50 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The projection includes the expected roughly 30 cents impact from the M&M amortization. It expects sequential earnings growth in its businesses.



Due to increased business performance and the timing of cash items, the company forecasts a considerable improvement in free cash flow in the second quarter.

Price Performance

Celanese’s shares have declined 25.8% in the past year against a 1.1% rise of the industry.



CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



