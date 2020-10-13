Celanese Wraps Divestment of Stake in Polyplastics to Daicel

Celanese Corporation CE successfully completed the earlier-announced divestment of its 45% equity investment in the Polyplastics joint venture to Daicel Corporation in an all-cash deal worth $1.575 billion.

The company stated that it plans to deploy the proceeds from the transaction to higher value-generating opportunities, including earlier announced increase in share repurchases, investments in organic growth and other uses of cash that are in sync with its disciplined capital deployment strategy.

Celanese is committed to invest in its Engineered Materials base business, which is growing rapidly across the globe in the last 10 years independent of Polyplastics. The divestment of Polyplastics enables Celanese to adopt a more contemporary approach to independently drive future growth, pursue high-return expansion opportunities and advance application development with customers.

Celanese also stated that it is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory as it boosts investment in new product development in growth segments and key geographies. It will continue investment in product expansion in growing demand applications such as 5G, medical/pharma, advanced mobility and sustainable materials. The company also intends to expand its production capacity in Asia to address the rapidly growing demand in the region.

Celanese’s shares have lost 2.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2% decline.

