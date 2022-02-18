Celanese to buy DuPont's mobility and materials unit for $11 bln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Celanese Corp CE.N said on Friday it would buy DuPont's DD.N mobility and materials unit for $11 billion as the industrial materials maker continues to tweak its portfolio to focus on electronics, automotive and water solutions.

