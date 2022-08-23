Celanese Stock Trends Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Celanese Corp. (CE) are trading more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning, moving to positive territory, after a brief bearish phase. There were no corporate announcements on the day to support today's gain.
Currently, shares are at $115.56, up 4.10 percent from the previous close of $111.01 on a volume of 664,906. The shares have traded in a range of $104.74-$176.50 on average volume of 1,068,662.
