Celanese Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Pricing and Execution

Celanese Corporation CE reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $2.45 per share, up 71.3% from $1.43 a year ago. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 by 10.9%.

Net sales rose 8.7% year over year to $2.75 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion by 3.7%. Strong pricing and mix, commercial execution and momentum in medical and electronics supported the results. Sequentially, sales increased 18%, reflecting a 4% volume gain and a 14% pricing increase.

Celanese Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Celanese Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Celanese Corporation Quote

CE's Segment Highlights

Engineered Materials recorded net sales of $1.45 billion, up 9% sequentially. It beat our estimate of $1.42 billion. The segment generated an operating profit of $156 million and adjusted EBIT of $234 million. Operating profit declined from $164 million a year ago, while adjusted EBIT increased from $213 million.

The Acetyl Chain posted net sales of $1.33 billion, up 28% sequentially. It topped our estimate of $1.22 billion. The segment delivered an operating profit of $237 million, up from $153 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBIT increased to $321 million from $195 million.

Celanese's Financials

Celanese ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.36 billion. Long-term debt was $10.70 billion. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $209 million and free cash flow was $140 million.

CE's Outlook

Celanese expects third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of $1.35-$1.75 per share. For 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings of approximately $6 per share. Celanese also maintained its full-year free cash flow guidance of $700-$800 million.

Management expects growth initiatives and productivity, portfolio and footprint actions to support performance in 2026. These measures are also intended to create additional earnings growth opportunities in the years ahead while strengthening cash generation and supporting deleveraging.

CE’s Price Performance

CE’s shares have declined 5.4% in the past year against a 4% rise in the industry.



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CE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Neo Performance Materials Inc. NOPMF, Almonty Industries Inc. ALM and Avient Corporation AVNT.

Neo Performance is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 11. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share. NOPMF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Almonty is expected to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALM’s second-quarter earnings per share is pegged at 44 cents, indicating 500% year-over-year growth. ALM holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Avient is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6. The consensus estimate for AVNT’s earnings per share is pegged at $3.08. AVNT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

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Celanese Corporation (CE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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