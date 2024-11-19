Celanese price target lowered to $88 from $101 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Celanese (CE) to $88 from $101 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm analyzed the top issues the company is currently facing post the Q3 earnings reset. While significant uncertainty keeps it on the sidelines near-term, Barclays thinks the 2- 3 year potential of Celanese remains high, with a view that the market is underappreciating the company’s financing flexibility through 2026.

