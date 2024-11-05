Celanese price target lowered to $120 from $132 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on Celanese (CE) to $120 from $132 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s dividend is nearly eliminated with a debt liquidity plan in place, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

