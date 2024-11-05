Celanese price target lowered to $120 from $132 at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered the firm’s price target on Celanese (CE) to $120 from $132 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The company’s dividend is nearly eliminated with a debt liquidity plan in place, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CE:
- Celanese downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo
- Closing Bell Movers: Palantir jumps 13% after results
- Celanese to Unveil Q3 Financial Results in Webcast
- Celanese reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.44, consensus $2.85
- Celanese sees demand conditions worsening in Q4
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.