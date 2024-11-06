News & Insights

Celanese price target lowered to $100 from $140 at Morgan Stanley

November 06, 2024 — 06:43 am EST

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on Celanese (CE) to $100 from $140 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm believes that Celanese’s EPS power has now been fully rebased from 2021’s COVID demand/supply disruption peak to a $8.00-$10.00 range for 2025 and expects a largely range bound stock until clarity emerges on the macro environment and/or the funding environment, the analyst tells investors.

