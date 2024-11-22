Celanese Partners Henkel for Adhesives Made of Captured CO2 Emissions

Celanese Corporation CE and Henkel Corporation, a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, have collaborated to improve circularity in emulsion production by incorporating carbon capture-based materials.



Celanese commenced a carbon capture and utilization (CCU) project at its Clear Lake, TX facility earlier this year as part of its Fairway Methanol joint venture with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. The CCU technology absorbs industrial CO2 emissions and uses hydrogen to convert them into methanol, which accounts for 35% of vinyl acetate monomer, a critical component in the production of polymers commonly used in adhesive formulations.



Through this collaboration, Henkel will develop water-based adhesives made from captured CO2 emissions, opening up new potential for customers in the packaging and consumer goods sectors to boost the renewable content of their products by retaining CO2 emissions in the manufacturing loop. As customers and the market continue to seek products with a lower environmental effect, CCU-based adhesives will play an important role in promoting sustainability in a variety of applications. The paper and board, envelopes and graphic arts, e-commerce, labeling and tissue and towel industries can all benefit from CCU adhesives and the Henkel-Celanese collaboration.



Henkel and Celanese are not only satisfying customer demand for more renewable content in packaging by investing in products created with innovative technologies, such as CCU, but are also making these solutions more accessible to consumer goods manufacturers.



Celanese anticipates a fall in demand in the fourth quarter due to higher-than-normal seasonal destocking in automotive and industrial markets. The company will considerably reduce output to meet this demand level and generate cash through inventory drawdowns, even though it anticipates that this destocking will only last for the quarter.



Celanese expects adjusted earnings per share of around $1.25 for the fourth quarter based on these variables. It aims to create long-term shareholder value by improving earnings, reducing costs, expanding free cash flow and deleveraging the company.

