Celanese (NYSE:CE) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Celanese (NYSE:CE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Celanese:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$12b - US$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Celanese has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Chemicals industry average of 11% it's much better.

NYSE:CE Return on Capital Employed January 13th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Celanese's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Celanese here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We like the trends that we're seeing from Celanese. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 28%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Celanese thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Celanese has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Celanese can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

