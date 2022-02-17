Celanese nears deal to buy DuPont's mobility and materials unit - Bloomberg News

Repeats to change story keyword used by media customers

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Specialty chemicals company Celanese Corp CE.N is nearing a deal to buy DuPont de Nemours Inc's DD.N mobility and materials unit for over $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

