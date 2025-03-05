News & Insights

Celanese Launches Cash Tender Offers For 4.777% EUR 500 Mln, 6.415% $250 Mln Senior Notes

March 05, 2025

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE), a chemical and specialty materials company, Wednesday announced that Celanese US Holdings LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has started cash offers to buy back certain Senior Notes.

The buyback includes 500 million euros of 4.777% Senior Notes, due 2026, and $250 million of 6.415% Senior Notes, due 2027.

The tender offer includes two types of senior notes, 4.777% Senior Notes due 2026 with ISIN XS2497520705. The total outstanding principal is 1 billion euros, with a Series Cap of 500 million euros.

The other offer includes 6.415% Senior Notes due 2027 and the total outstanding principal is $2 billion, with a Series Cap of $250 million.

Any Notes bought through these offers will be retired and canceled.

The Tender Offers will expire at Eastern Standard Time 5:00 p.m. on April 2.

In the pre-market trading, Celanese is 1.92% higher at $49.14 on the Nasdaq.

