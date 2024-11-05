Celanese falls -20.1%

Celanese (CE) is down -20.1%, or -$24.79 to $98.71.
- Celanese price target lowered to $120 from $132 at Mizuho
- Celanese downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo
- Closing Bell Movers: Palantir jumps 13% after results
- Celanese to Unveil Q3 Financial Results in Webcast
- Celanese reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.44, consensus $2.85
