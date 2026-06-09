Celanese Expands Automotive Reach as Aisan Chooses CO2-Based POM

Celanese Corporation's CE polyacetal resin (POM) produced from captured CO2 has been selected by Aisan Industry Kentucky, LLC for fuel pump modules supplied to a North American automaker. Aisan Industry Kentucky is a subsidiary of Japan-based Aisan Industry Co., Ltd. The move reflects the growing use of Celanese's Carbon Capture and Utilization (“CCU”) POM in automotive applications.

Celanese converts captured CO2 into high-performance POM polymer through its CCU technology. The resulting POM ECO-C material has a lower carbon footprint and contains a high level of circular content. The material is designed as a drop-in option, allowing manufacturers to adopt more sustainable materials without changing existing designs or production processes while maintaining performance standards.

By using POM ECO-C, Aisan can offer fuel pump modules with improved sustainability while preserving the performance and quality expected in automotive applications. The material also helps automakers work toward sustainability goals by offering a practical solution that can be adopted without modifying existing manufacturing processes.

Celanese continues to develop materials and technologies that reduce environmental impact and support progress toward carbon-neutral manufacturing. Its mass-balance-based CCU platform supplies low-carbon feedstocks for ECO-C products across the company’s Acetyl Chain and Engineered Materials businesses.

The platform supports both ends of Celanese’s value chain while helping customers access lower-carbon material options. Through its CCU technology, the company uses captured CO2 to produce high-performance materials for customers seeking lower-carbon and more sustainable alternatives.

CE shares have lost 17.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 0.9% loss.



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CE’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV.

While ORLA and LYB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, FNV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating a rise of 82.2% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.16%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.73 per share, implying a 413.5% year-over-year surge. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters while missing in the remaining two.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.85 per share, suggesting a 58.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.28%.

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Celanese Corporation (CE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.