CELANESE Earnings Preview: Recent $CE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CELANESE ($CE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,439,743,345 and earnings of $1.24 per share.

CELANESE Insider Trading Activity

CELANESE insiders have traded $CE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT A RICHARDSON (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,350 shares for an estimated $1,210,451.

CELANESE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 282 institutional investors add shares of CELANESE stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

