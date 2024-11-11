News & Insights

Stocks
CE

Celanese downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

November 11, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital downgraded Celanese (CE) to Underperform from Market Perform with a price target of $76, down from $138. With the significant amount of leverage Celanese took on to make the M&M acquisition, compounded by the addition of capacity in its end markets and a weaker than expected macro environment, the company’s risk/reward profile for the equity holders “now skews reasonably negative,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Celanese’s need to put the debt holders ahead of its equity investors will further impact shareholder value.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.