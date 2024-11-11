Celanese downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital downgraded Celanese (CE) to Underperform from Market Perform with a price target of $76, down from $138. With the significant amount of leverage Celanese took on to make the M&M acquisition, compounded by the addition of capacity in its end markets and a weaker than expected macro environment, the company’s risk/reward profile for the equity holders “now skews reasonably negative,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Celanese’s need to put the debt holders ahead of its equity investors will further impact shareholder value.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.