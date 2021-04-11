Celanese Corporation's (NYSE:CE) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Market

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 23x, you may consider Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) as a highly attractive investment with its 9x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Celanese as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

NYSE:CE Price Based on Past Earnings April 11th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Celanese's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is Celanese's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Celanese's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 145% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 173% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 8.3% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Celanese is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Celanese maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Having said that, be aware Celanese is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

