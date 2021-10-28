Celanese Corporation (CE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Celanese Corporation (CE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $163.58, the dividend yield is 1.66%.
The previous trading day's last sale of CE was $163.58, representing a -5.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.93 and a 49.88% increase over the 52 week low of $109.14.
CE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $24.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 137.57%, compared to an industry average of 31.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ce Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to CE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CE as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
- Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)
- First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an decrease of -1.91% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of CE at 3.92%.
