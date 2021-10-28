Celanese Corporation (CE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Celanese Corporation (CE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $163.58, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CE was $163.58, representing a -5.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $173.93 and a 49.88% increase over the 52 week low of $109.14.

CE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $24.65. Zacks Investment Research reports CE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 137.57%, compared to an industry average of 31.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ce Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an decrease of -1.91% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of CE at 3.92%.

