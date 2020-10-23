Celanese Corporation (CE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2020

Celanese Corporation (CE) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.07, the dividend yield is 2.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CE was $118.07, representing a -8.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.88 and a 124.04% increase over the 52 week low of $52.70.

CE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.21. Zacks Investment Research reports CE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.17%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 19.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CE at 3.71%.

