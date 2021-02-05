Celanese Corporation (CE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Celanese Corporation (CE) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CE was $126.06, representing a -10.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.09 and a 139.2% increase over the 52 week low of $52.70.

CE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.97. Zacks Investment Research reports CE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 30.64%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.