Celanese Corporation (CE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2021

Celanese Corporation (CE) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $158.66, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CE was $158.66, representing a -0.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $159.32 and a 127.67% increase over the 52 week low of $69.69.

CE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). CE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.97. Zacks Investment Research reports CE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 50.98%, compared to an industry average of 23.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CE Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE)

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an increase of 22.66% over the last 100 days. FXZ has the highest percent weighting of CE at 4.83%.

