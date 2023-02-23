Celanese Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $769 million, or $7.03 per share. This compares with $526 million, or $4.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $157 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $2.35 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $769 Mln. vs. $526 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $7.03 vs. $4.79 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.66 -Revenue (Q4): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

