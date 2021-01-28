Celanese Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $1.45 billion, or $12.50 per share. This compares with $0.04 billion, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $2.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $1.59 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $243 Mln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $1.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q4): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.75

