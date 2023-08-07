Celanese Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $221 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $436 million, or $3.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $2.80 billion from $2.49 billion last year.

Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $221 Mln. vs. $436 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.01 vs. $3.98 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.48 -Revenue (Q2): $2.80 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year.

