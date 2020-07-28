Celanese Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $107 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $155 Mln. vs. $300 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $2.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

