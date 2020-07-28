Markets
CE

Celanese Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE) announced a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $107 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $209 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $155 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.2% to $1.19 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $155 Mln. vs. $300 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.30 vs. $2.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $1.19 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular