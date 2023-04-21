Celanese Corp - Series A (CE) Declares $0.70 Dividend

Celanese Corp - Series A said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $106.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.62%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 3.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese Corp - Series A. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.21%, an increase of 19.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 121,088K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celanese Corp - Series A is $131.09. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.75% from its latest reported closing price of $106.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese Corp - Series A is $12,553MM, an increase of 29.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JHQAX - JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund holds 99K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing a decrease of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 5.10% over the last quarter.

GRMAX - Nationwide S&P 500 Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 9.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 994K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 998K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 3.48% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 211K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 17.47% over the last quarter.

SLGFX - SIMT Large Cap Index Fund Class F holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Celanese Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.