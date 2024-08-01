News & Insights

Celanese Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

August 01, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Celanese Corp. (CE) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $155 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Celanese Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $2.651 billion from $2.795 billion last year.

Celanese Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $155 Mln. vs. $220 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.651 Bln vs. $2.795 Bln last year.

