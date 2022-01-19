Celanese (CE) Up 29% in a Year: What's Driving the Stock?

Celanese Corporation’s CE shares have gained 28.8% over the past year. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 1.6% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s 23.7% rise over the same period.



Let’s dive into the factors behind this chemical maker’s stock price appreciation.

What’s Favoring CE?

Celanese, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, is benefiting from its cost and productivity actions, investments in high-return organic projects and synergies of acquisitions. The company is also gaining from higher demand in most of its end markets.



The company, in its third-quarter call, stated that demand for its products remains strong in most end markets as it enters the fourth quarter. It sees pent-up demand across Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain units to more than offset any impact of typical year-end seasonality. Notwithstanding the sourcing and logistics headwinds, the company expects to deliver fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of roughly $5.00 per share.



The company also continues to actively pursue acquisitions, which are providing it opportunities for additional growth, investment and synergies. The acquisitions of SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are expected to contribute to earnings expansion in the company's Engineered Materials segment. The Elotex acquisition also strengthened the company’s position in the vinyl acetate ethylene emulsions space. The buyout is expected to contribute to volumes in the Acetyl Chain segment.



The recently completed purchase of Exxon Mobil's Santoprene business also broadens the company’s portfolio of engineered solutions and enables it to offer a wider range of functionalized solutions to targeted growth areas, including future mobility, medical and sustainability. Celanese expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to its 2022 adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow.



Celanese also remains focused on executing its productivity programs that include the implementation of a number of cost reduction capital projects. Productivity actions are expected to support to its margins.



The company also continues to generate strong cash flows and is focused on boosting shareholders’ value. It returned $376 million to shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases during the third quarter of 2021. The company expects to generate more than $1.2 billion in free cash flows for full-year 2021.

