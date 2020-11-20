Celanese (CE) Unveils POM ECO-B to Support Renewable Content

Celanese Corporation CE recently introduced a sustainable polyacetal (POM) product — POM ECO-B — that will support growing demand for materials with renewable content and lower environmental impact.

POM ECO-B will enable customers to lower carbon dioxide emission in end-use products and shift toward renewable content. Celanese’s latest offering has a strong value proposition for customers in the consumer products, automotive, and medical device space where reduction in carbon dioxide footprint or renewable content is vital.

Further, Celanese said that POM ECO-B contains up to 97% bio-content that reduces carbon dioxide footprint per kilogram of POM polymer by more than 50% without impacting properties or need for requalification. The company is committed to boost its specialty materials product offerings and capabilities by investing in sustainable product developments.

Celanese’s shares have gained 7.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s 4.7% rise.

In October, Celanese announced that global demand during the third quarter progressed toward recovery across most of its end markets. The company is assessing the impact of the resurgence of COVID-19 across various regions on its businesses. It expects the momentum witnessed in the third quarter to continue in the fourth quarter. This is expected to partly offset various headwinds including a major turnaround at its Frankfurt POM facility as well as normal seasonality in December.

The company expects adjusted earnings of around $7-$7.10 per share for 2020. Celanese is focused on controllable actions to drive growth next year amid uncertainties, including production planning, productivity and disciplined capital deployment.

