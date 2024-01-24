Celanese (CE) & Under Armour Partner to Develop Sustainable Fiber

Celanese Corporation CE and Under Armour, Inc. UAA have collaborated to develop NEOLAST, a revolutionary fiber set to redefine the landscape of performance stretch fabrics. This innovative material not only promises enhanced stretch performance but also addresses crucial sustainability challenges in the apparel industry, marking a significant step toward circular manufacturing.



NEOLAST fibers are poised to be a game-changer, offering the sought-after qualities of elite performance fabrics, including powerful stretch, durability, comfort and improved moisture-wicking. What sets NEOLAST apart is its commitment to sustainability, challenging the conventional use of elastane, commonly known as spandex, in the production of stretch fabrics.



The proprietary solvent-free, melt-extrusion process used in manufacturing NEOLAST fibers eliminates hazardous chemicals typically associated with elastane production. This not only enhances safety but also positions NEOLAST as a more environmentally friendly alternative. Furthermore, the fibers will be produced using recyclable elastoester polymers, addressing the challenge of recycling blended fabrics containing elastane.



The collaboration between Celanese and Under Armour goes beyond product development. Together, they are exploring ways to improve the compatibility of stretch fabrics with future recycling systems and infrastructure. This forward-thinking approach aligns with the growing trend toward a circular economy, where end users can recycle performance stretch fabrics, closing the loop on a longstanding challenge in the industry.



Celanese expressed optimism about the partnership, stating that it is proud to bring its polymer expertise and technical knowledge to help produce NEOLAST for textiles and fabrics. Under Armour echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative nature of NEOLAST.



Beyond sustainability benefits, NEOLAST offers increased production precision, allowing spinners to fine-tune power-stretch levels and engineer fibers to meet diverse fabric specifications. As Celanese explores applications with Under Armour, it also intends to make NEOLAST available to the broader apparel industry, potentially reducing dependence on traditional elastane.



As the world strives for eco-friendly alternatives, NEOLAST stands at the forefront, revolutionizing not just stretch performance but also paving the way for a greener, circular approach to athletic apparel manufacturing. The collaboration between Celanese and Under Armour signifies a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and a future where high-performance textiles align seamlessly with environmental responsibility.



Celanese’s shares are up 20.4% in the past year compared with the 18.2% growth of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Celanese currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include, Cameco Corporation CCJ and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS.



Cameco has a projected earnings growth rate of 188% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 12.5% over the past 60 days. The stock has shot up around 73% in a year. CCJ currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current fiscal year earnings is pegged at $3.97, indicating a year-over-year surge of 248.3%. CRS, carrying a Zacks Rank #1, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 14.3%. The company’s shares have rallied 53% in the past year.

Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

