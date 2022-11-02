Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Celanese Corporation CE is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3.



The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.



Benefits from productivity actions, project investment, higher demand and strategic acquisitions are likely to get reflected in third-quarter performance. However, the company is likely to have faced headwinds from higher input costs.



Celanese’s shares have declined 40.8% in the past year compared with a 28.4% fall of the industry.



What do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celanese’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2,294 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 1.2%.



The consensus mark for third-quarter net sales in the Engineered Materials unit is currently pegged at $626 million, which calls for an 8.5% decrease year over year. The same for the Acetyl Chain segment is pinned at $1,363 million, calling for an 8.5% year-over-year decline.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Acetate Tow division is pegged at $119 million, which indicates a 7% decline year over year.

Factors at Play in Q3

Celanese is likely to have gained from its productivity actions, investments in high-return organic projects and strategic acquisitions in the quarter to be reported. The company is also expected to have benefited from higher demand in most of its end markets.



The company continues to actively pursue acquisitions, which are providing opportunities for additional growth, investment and synergies. Benefits of acquisitions are also expected to get reflected in its third-quarter performance.



Celanese also remains focused on executing its productivity programs that include the implementation of a number of cost reduction capital projects. Productivity and price-increase actions are expected to have supported its margins in the September quarter.



However, the company is expected to have faced headwinds from raw material cost inflation due to supply constraints. It is likely to have faced sustained inflation across many key raw materials and supply chain costs in the third quarter. Higher input, energy and logistics costs are likely to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Acetyl Chain segment is also anticipated to have encountered challenges from a moderation in acetic acid pricing. It is likely to have impacted Acetyl Chain margins in the quarter to be reported.

Zacks Model

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Celanese this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for Celanese is -3.45%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.98. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider, as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, slated to release earnings on Nov 4, has an Earnings ESP of +2.28% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Koppers’ third-quarter earnings has been revised 2.6% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for KOP’s earnings for the quarter is currently pegged at $1.17.



Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 3, has an Earnings ESP of +6.34%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNRL's earnings for the third quarter is currently pegged at 67 cents. MNRL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Huntsman Corporation HUN, scheduled to release earnings on Nov 4, has an Earnings ESP of +5.47%.



The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 71 cents. HUN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



