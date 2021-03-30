Celanese (CE) to Expand Capacity and Utilize Recycled CO2

Celanese Corporation CE recently announced that its Texas facility will utilize carbon dioxide (CO2), as an alternate feedstock in methanol production. Methanol is an integral raw material in the production of various acetyls products, including acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, ethyl acetate and other derivatives.

Sustainable methanol is expected to be produced using the carbon capture and reuse process with a high capital efficiency at competitive pricing through the expansion of the company’s Fairway joint venture. Fairway Methanol LLC, the methanol production unit at the Clear Lake facility, is a manufacturing joint venture between Celanese and Mitsui & Co., Ltd., and will contribute to the sustainability targets of both companies.

Carbon dioxide capture and reuse reflects on the company’s dedication toward sustainability.

Celanese is committed toward protecting the Earth’s natural resources and helping its partners and customers do the same. The work it is doing with recycled CO2 at its Clear Lake facility is a significant step for Celanese to preserve the environment as well as be a responsible community partner in the reduction of carbon waste and emissions, the company noted.

Shares of Celanese have surged 107.4% in the past year compared with 65.1% rise of the industry.

Celanese’s outlook for 2021 adjusted earnings is pegged at $11.00-$11.50 per share. The company stated that it also expects adjusted earnings of roughly $3 per share for the first quarter. It expects this momentum to continue through the first half of 2021 as increased demand for Acetyl Chain and Engineered Materials products is met. Celanese is uniquely positioned to reliably supply markets, which it projects will remain tight in mid-year post the winter storm.

Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus

Celanese Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celanese Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 107.8% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 155.4% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ashland has an expected earnings growth rate of 83.2% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have gained 78% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 324.6% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.