Celanese (CE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $108.97, changing hands as high as $111.70 per share. Celanese Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CE's low point in its 52 week range is $86.705 per share, with $161.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.00. The CE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
