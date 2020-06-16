Celanese (CE) Set to Increase Prices of Vinyl Acetate Monomer

Celanese Corporation CE is raising the list and off-list selling prices of vinyl acetate monomer. The price hike is effective for orders shipped as of Jul 1, 2020, or as contracts permit.

The company stated that the latest price hikes are incremental to any earlier announced increases.

Prices of vinyl acetate monomer are anticipated to increase by RMB 700/MT in China. Moreover, prices of vinyl acetate monomer will increase €100/MT in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and it will rise 5 cents/lb in the United States and Canada.

Moreover, prices of vinyl acetate monomer are expected to increase $125/MT in Mexico and South America, and $100/MT in Asia outside China.

Celanese’s shares have lost 13.5% in the past year against its industry’s 33.4% rise.

On its first-earnings call, the company expected to generate $300-$400 million of incremental cash on account of the actions that it is presently taking on productivity, working capital management and capital expenditure prioritization, which enables it to offset challenges related to demand and earnings in 2020.

The company also suspended its earlier announced annual adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2020 due to uncertainties regarding the duration and impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

