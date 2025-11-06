Celanese (CE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Celanese (CE) reported revenue of $2.42 billion, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.34, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 billion, representing a surprise of -1.69%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Acetyl Chain : $1.06 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change.

: $1.06 billion versus $1.07 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.8% change. Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations : $-26 million versus $-22.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.

: $-26 million versus $-22.39 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change. Net Sales- Engineered Materials : $1.38 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $1.38 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain : $250 million compared to the $258.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $250 million compared to the $258.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating EBITDA- Other Activities : $-48 million versus $-49.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $-48 million versus $-49.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials: $315 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $285.07 million.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Celanese have returned -13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

