Celanese (CE) Raises Prices of Engineered Materials Products

Celanese Corporation CE recently announced that it is raising the prices of its engineered materials product portfolio globally by up to 10%. The price increase is effective Nov 1 or as contracts permit.

Per Celanese, the price hike is due to substantial increase in demand for its specialty polymer products. It is a leading supplier of engineered materials. The company has global manufacturing plants that provide local supply to all regions across the globe. Celanese is supporting its customers globally with a growing specialty portfolio of engineering polymers and functionalized grades. The company also stated that it is committed to boost its specialty product offerings and capabilities by investing in compounding assets, technologies and product as well as application expertise.

Celanese’s shares have lost 1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 0.3% decline.

In second-quarter 2020 earnings call, Celanese stated that it witnessed demand recovery in the early third quarter order bookings at improved levels on a sequential-comparison basis. The company expects a modest sequential improvement in earnings in the Engineered Materials unit for the third quarter.

The company also sees a modest volume recovery in the Acetyl Chain, which is expected to offset incremental energy and turnaround costs. It also noted that surge in coronavirus cases is a concern. Celanese is focused on productivity and working capital management.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Coeur Mining has an expected earnings growth rate of 156% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 63.3% in the past year.

Agnico Eagle has an expected earnings growth rate of 104.1% for 2020. Its shares have returned 53.5% in the past year.

Barrick has an expected earnings growth rate of 148% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 62.9% in the past year.

Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

With users in 180 countries and soaring revenues, it’s set to thrive on remote working long after the pandemic ends. No wonder it recently offered a stunning $600 million stock buy-back plan.

The sky’s the limit for this emerging tech giant. And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.

Click Here, See It Free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.