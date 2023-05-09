Celanese (CE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Celanese (CE) reported $2.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $2.01 for the same period compares to $5.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was +21.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Celanese performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Acetyl Chain : $1.25 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.30 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Net Sales- Inter segment eliminations : -$27 million versus -$25.68 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change.

: -$27 million versus -$25.68 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -22.9% change. Net Sales- Engineered Materials : $1.63 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +79.1%.

: $1.63 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.44 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +79.1%. Operating EBITDA- Acetyl Chain : $370 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $345.33 million.

: $370 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $345.33 million. Operating EBITDA- Engineered Materials : $327 million versus $281.64 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $327 million versus $281.64 million estimated by six analysts on average. Operating EBITDA- Other Activities: -$101 million versus -$82.21 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Shares of Celanese have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

