Celanese (CE) Prices Additional Financing for DuPont M&M Buyout

Celanese Corporation CE priced an additional €1.5 billion (or $1.5 billion) in permanent financing for the purchase of a majority of DuPont’s Mobility & Materials business.

Celanese stated that its subsidiary, Celanese US Holdings LLC, has priced a registered offering of €1.5 billion in total principal amount of euro notes with 4-year and 6.5-year maturities at interest rates of 4.78% and 5.34%, respectively. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the company and certain Celanese domestic subsidiaries, similar to earlier issuances. The offering is expected to complete on or about Jul 19, 2022.

Celanese has secured $10.5 billion in permanent financing to date for the acquisition at an effective net borrowing rate of around 5.4%. This includes the registered offering of $7.5 billion principal amount of U.S. dollar notes priced on Jul 7, 2022, the euro currency swap entered into concurrently, these Notes, and the $1.5 billion of delayed draw term loan commitments (as announced in March 2022) under the Term Loan Credit Agreement dated Mar 18, 2022.

The net borrowing rate includes an assumed interest rate on the delayed draw term loan based on the existing interest rate forward curve.

Celanese, in its last earnings call, stated that it continues to demonstrate the capability of its Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain business models to deliver solid performance amid continued cost inflation and various external disruptions to its supply chain.

With moderation in the pricing of upstream products within the Acetyl Chain, the company anticipates strength in downstream Acetyl Chain products and strong performance in Engineered Materials to drive second-quarter adjusted earnings of roughly $4.50 per share.

Celanese currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

