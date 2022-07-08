Celanese (CE) Prices $7.5B Financing for DuPont M&M Buyout

Celanese Corporation CE priced $7.5 billion in permanent financing to acquire most of DuPont’s Mobility & Materials (M&M) business.

The company stated that its subsidiary, Celanese US Holdings LLC, has priced a registered offering of $7.5 billion in total principal amount of notes of various maturities with interest rates ranging from 5.91% to 6.38%. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Celanese and certain of its domestic subsidiaries, similar to prior issuances. The offering is projected to complete on or about Jul 14, 2022.

It simultaneously entered into a cross-currency swap to convert $2.5 billion of the U.S. dollar denominated notes into euro-denominated borrowing at prevailing euro interest rates.

The effective net borrowing rate to the company will be roughly 5.6%, inclusive of the yield on the notes and the beneficial impact of the currency swap.

Shares of Celanese have declined 25.1% in the past year compared with a 22.9% fall of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Celanese, in its last earnings call, stated that it continues to demonstrate the capability of its Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain business models to deliver solid performance amid continued cost inflation and various external disruptions to its supply chain.

With moderation in the pricing of upstream products within the Acetyl Chain, the company anticipates strength in downstream Acetyl Chain products and strong performance in Engineered Materials to drive second-quarter adjusted earnings of roughly $4.50 per share.

