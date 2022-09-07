Celanese (CE) Gains on Acquisitions & Productivity Actions

Celanese Corporation CE is gaining from its productivity measures, investments in organic projects and strategic acquisitions amid certain headwinds including raw material cost inflation.



Shares of Celanese, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, are down 29.6% over the past year against the 22.1% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research





Celanese is benefiting from its cost and productivity actions, investments in high-return organic projects and synergies of acquisitions. The company is also gaining from higher pricing across its segments.



The company continues to actively pursue acquisitions, which are providing it opportunities for additional growth, investment and synergies. The acquisitions of SO.F.TER., Nilit and Omni Plastics are expected to contribute to earnings expansion in the company's Engineered Materials segment. The Elotex acquisition also strengthened the company’s position in the vinyl acetate ethylene emulsions space. The buyout is expected to contribute to volumes in the Acetyl Chain segment.



The purchase of Exxon Mobil's Santoprene business also broadens the company’s portfolio of engineered solutions and enables it to offer a wider range of functionalized solutions to targeted growth areas, including future mobility, medical and sustainability. Celanese expects the acquisition to be accretive to its 2022 adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow.



Celanese, in Feb 2022, also entered into an agreement with DuPont to acquire the majority of the latter’s Mobility & Materials segment for cash proceeds of $11 billion. Through this deal, Celanese will be able to enhance its growth in high-value applications. It expects to achieve run-rate synergies of around $450 million within the first four years following the completion of the deal. The buyout is expected to be immediately accretive to the company’s adjusted earnings per share.



Celanese also remains focused on executing its productivity programs that include the implementation of a number of cost reduction capital projects. Productivity actions are expected to support to its margins.



However, the company faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation due to supply constraints. It is witnessing sustained inflation across many key raw materials as well as supply chain costs. Tight availability is expected to keep raw material costs elevated over the near term. Headwinds from higher input, energy and logistics costs are expected to continue in the third quarter of 2022. The company is also seeing continued moderation in acetic acid pricing, which is expected continue in the third quarter.



The semiconductor shortage is also hurting automotive OEM production around the world. The chip crisis has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Global automotive build rates declined in the second quarter of 2022, hurt by the pandemic-led lockdowns in China and the chip crisis. Weaker automotive production is likely to affect the company’s automotive order patterns over the near term.

Celanese Corporation Price and Consensus

Celanese Corporation price-consensus-chart | Celanese Corporation Quote

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM.



Daqo New Energy, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an expected earnings growth rate of 177.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DQ's earnings for the current year has been revised 9.8% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Daqo New Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 10.8%. DQ has gained around 7% over a year.



Albemarle has a projected earnings growth rate of 425.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB's current-year earnings has been revised 67.9% upward in the past 60 days.



Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 24.2%, on average. ALB has gained around 11% in a year and currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Sociedad has a projected earnings growth rate of 520.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQM’s current-year earnings has been revised 18.8% upward in the past 60 days.



Sociedad’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average being 28.2%. SQM has rallied roughly 98% in a year. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM): Free Stock Analysis Report



DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.