Celanese (CE) Earnings Lag Estimates in Q3, Revenues Beat

Celanese Corporation CE logged earnings from continuing operations of $1.76 per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $4.67 in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $3.94 per share, down from $4.82 in the year-ago quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98.



Revenues of $2,301 million increased roughly 1.5% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,293.5 million.



The company witnessed lower pricing and volumes on a sequential comparison basis and unfavorable currency impact in the reported quarter.

Segment Review

Net sales in the Engineered Materials unit were $929 million in the reported quarter, up around 36% year over year. The segment witnessed higher pricing on a sequential comparison basis while volumes fell in the quarter. Volumes declined 1% and pricing increased 2% sequentially.



The Acetyl Chain segment posted net sales of $1,274 million, down roughly 14% year over year. The segment witnessed a 4% sequential decline in volume resulting from weaker demand mainly in European and Chinese paints, coatings and construction applications. Prices fell 7% sequentially due to moderation in acetic acid and VAM pricing in China.



Net sales in the Acetate Tow segment were $135 million, up around 5% year over year. The company witnessed 3% higher pricing and a 10% increase in volume in the segment on a sequential-comparison basis.

Financials

Celanese ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $9,671 million, up roughly seven-fold year over year. Long-term debt was up around 205% year over year to $11,360 million.



Celanese generated an operating cash flow of $467 million and a free cash flow of $325 million in the third quarter. Capital expenditures amounted to $139 million.



The company also returned $73 million to shareholders through dividend payouts during the quarter.

Outlook

Celanese sees adjusted earnings of $1.50-$2.00 per share for the fourth quarter. The projection includes the expected impact from the Mobility & Materials (M&M) acquisition in November and December. The company completed the M&M buyout on Nov 1, 2022.



Based on the current order books, the company believes that the remainder of 2022 and the start of 2023 will be challenged by typical winter seasonality and continued demand softness in certain end-markets as well as customer destocking.

Price Performance

Celanese’s shares have declined 43.3% in the past year compared with a 33.4% fall of the industry.



