Celanese (CE) Boosts Sustainable Products Across Acetyl Chain

Celanese Corporation CE has announced that it will offer more sustainable versions of multiple Acetyl Chain materials with mass balance bio-content. In order to be more consistent with innovative bio-based offerings, which were earlier launched for Engineered Materials Customers, the products will be labeled as ECO-B. The expanded product portfolio, which is chemically identical to standard products, will offer additional support to Acetyl Chain solutions that already provide sustainable results to customers by reducing waste and materials usage.



These products are designed through a process that allows the transition from fossil to renewable raw materials to occur while preserving the energy efficiency benefits associated with large-scale manufacturing. Mass balance allows the mixing of fossils and bio-based feedstocks in production but will be accounted for separately through a third-party certified accounting process.



In order to help customers manufacture more sustainable products for downstream markets, the company is also offering ECO-B versions of other Acetyl Chain intermediate chemicals like acetic acid, vinyl acetate monomer, amines, acetate esters and anhydrides. These products play a key role at the end of manufacturing a wide range of products. ECO-B is expected to provide immediate benefits and will be used for various applications like pharmaceutical solvents, crop protection, photovoltaics, cleaning products, inks, lubricants and engineered foams. The company is making these products available for commercial orders.



The company stated that by using ECO-B products, the customers will be able to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from their production processes and fulfill their renewable content goals. Along with reducing greenhouse gases, these sustainable versions of the Acetyl chain will enable the customers to provide differentiated offerings to their end consumers, mainly in the building and construction, adhesives, fiber coatings, flexible packaging, paint and furniture markets.



CE’s shares have lost 24.1% in the past year compared with 17% fall recorded by its industry.



Factoring in the expected impact of the M&M acquisition in November and December, the company projects adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter in the range of $1.5 to $2.00 per share. It also expects softness in demand due to the seasonality effect and consumer destocking.

